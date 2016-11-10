Design. Prototype. Share. All in one app.

-
Design at the speed of thought.
Draw, reuse, and remix vector and raster artwork to create wireframes, screen layouts, interactive prototypes, and production-ready assets all in the same app. Work with powerful tools like Repeat Grid built specifically for XD and with layers, symbols, and pen tools that have been reimagined for UX design.
Power up your prototypes.
Switch easily from design to prototype mode without leaving the app to keep your ideas going without interruption. Add interactions and animations and share with teammates and stakeholders to test the look and feel of your design.
Work together. Work faster.
Send a link to team members and get quick feedback on your designs by letting people comment directly on your prototypes. Share production-ready artwork with developers so they can build to your specifications.
