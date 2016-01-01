 Accessibility

Adobe Flash Player - A lightweight, robust runtime environment for rich media and rich Internet applications









Adobe Flash Player is the standard for delivering high-impact, rich Web content. Designs, animation, and application user interfaces are deployed immediately across all browsers and platforms, attracting and engaging users with a rich Web experience.

The table below contains the latest Flash Player version information. Adobe recommends that all Flash Player users upgrade to the most recent version of the player through the Player Download Center to take advantage of security updates.



Platform Browser Player version
Windows Internet Explorer - ActiveX 24.0.0.186
Internet Explorer (embedded - Windows 8.1) - ActiveX 24.0.0.186
Edge (embedded - Windows 10) - ActiveX 24.0.0.186
Firefox - NPAPI 24.0.0.186
Chrome (embedded) - PPAPI 24.0.0.186
Opera, Chromium-based browsers - PPAPI 24.0.0.186
Macintosh
OS X		 Firefox, Safari - NPAPI 24.0.0.186
Chrome (embedded) - PPAPI 24.0.0.186
Opera, Chromium-based browsers - PPAPI 24.0.0.186
Linux Firefox - NPAPI 24.0.0.186
Chrome (embedded) - PPAPI 24.0.0.186
Opera, Chromium-based browsers - PPAPI 24.0.0.186
ChromeOS ChromeOS - PPAPI 24.0.0.186

