Adobe Flash Player is the standard for delivering high-impact, rich Web content. Designs, animation, and application user interfaces are deployed immediately across all browsers and platforms, attracting and engaging users with a rich Web experience.
The table below contains the latest Flash Player version information. Adobe recommends that all Flash Player users upgrade to the most recent version of the player through the Player Download Center to take advantage of security updates.
|Platform
|Browser
|Player version
|Windows
|Internet Explorer - ActiveX
|24.0.0.186
|Internet Explorer (embedded - Windows 8.1) - ActiveX
|24.0.0.186
|Edge (embedded - Windows 10) - ActiveX
|24.0.0.186
|Firefox - NPAPI
|24.0.0.186
|Chrome (embedded) - PPAPI
|24.0.0.186
|Opera, Chromium-based browsers - PPAPI
|24.0.0.186
|Macintosh
OS X
|Firefox, Safari - NPAPI
|24.0.0.186
|Chrome (embedded) - PPAPI
|24.0.0.186
|Opera, Chromium-based browsers - PPAPI
|24.0.0.186
|Linux
|Firefox - NPAPI
|24.0.0.186
|Chrome (embedded) - PPAPI
|24.0.0.186
|Opera, Chromium-based browsers - PPAPI
|24.0.0.186
|ChromeOS
|ChromeOS - PPAPI
|24.0.0.186