Meet Adobe Firefly.
Experiment, imagine, and make an infinite range of creations with Firefly, a family of creative generative AI models coming to Adobe products.
Every image you see was made by creators with help from Firefly.
WHAT WE’RE EXPLORING
Generative AI made for creators.
With the beta version of the first Firefly model, you can use everyday language to generate extraordinary new content. Looking forward, Firefly has the potential to do much, much more. Explore the possibilities below.
DIGITAL IMAGING AND PHOTOGRAPHY
Unlimited creative options, fast.
Think of how many hours you’d save if you could add what’s in your head to your composition instantly. Firefly is gearing up to include context-aware image generation so you can easily experiment and perfect any concept.
ILLUSTRATION, ARTWORK, AND GRAPHIC DESIGN
Instant creative building blocks.
Imagine generating custom vectors, brushes, and textures from just a few words or even a sketch. We plan to build this into Firefly — plus the ability to edit what you create using the tools you already know and love.
VIDEO
Astounding video edits, simplified.
Change the mood, atmosphere, or even the weather. We’re exploring the potential of text-based video editing with Firefly so you can describe what look you want and instantly change the colors and settings to match.
MARKETING AND SOCIAL MEDIA
Distinctive content creation for everyone.
Get ready to create unique posters, banners, social posts, and more with a simple text prompt. With Firefly, the plan is to do this and more — like uploading a mood board to generate totally original, customizable content.
3D MODELING
Future-forward 3D.
In the future, we hope to enable Firefly to do amazing work with 3D, like turning simple 3D compositions into photorealistic images and quickly creating new styles and variations of 3D objects.
Creators first.
Adobe is committed to developing creative generative AI responsibly, with creators at the center. Our mission is to give creators every advantage — not just creatively, but practically. As Firefly evolves, we will continue to work closely with the creative community to build technology that supports and improves the creative process. Learn more about Adobe’s approach to generative AI.
Be part of the future of Firefly.
Enhance the creative process.
The vision for Firefly is to help people expand upon their natural creativity. As an embedded model inside Adobe products, Firefly will offer generative AI tools made specifically for creative needs, use cases, and workflows.
Give creators practical advantages.
Once Firefly is out of its beta stage, creators will have the option to use content generated in Firefly commercially. As Firefly evolves, we expect to offer creators a choice of different Firefly models designed for different uses.
Set the standard for responsibility.
Through efforts like the Content Authenticity Initiative and Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity, we’re standing up for accountability, responsibility, and transparency in generative AI. We’re working toward a universal “Do Not Train” Content Credentials tag that will remain associated with a piece of content wherever it is used, published, or stored.
What we’re working on.
We’re actively researching new ways generative AI can help creators express their ideas.
PROGRESSIVE CONTROLLABLE IMAGE SYNTHESIS
Simple brushstrokes, amazing results.
Typical image editing requires a certain level of skill, and even then, some amount of trial and error. Progressive controllable image synthesis explores how simple marks — like lines with a stylus — can pair with AI to produce the desired result in just a few brushstrokes.
CUSTOMIZABLE DIFFUSION
Apply your unique style with AI.
In image generation, it can be challenging to achieve the precise visual aesthetic required for a project. With customizable diffusion, the creator can select what images inform the generative AI. This offers more creative control over individual images and a simpler way to apply creative choices across a body of work.
GENERATIVE IMAGE COMPOSITING
Natural-looking photo mixing.
Combining elements from two or more photos — also known as image compositing — is easy to do, but hard to get right. Creators can save time fixing color, shading, perspective, shadows, and more with generative image compositing. With help from AI, a process that used to take many steps is now simple and straightforward.
Questions? We have answers.
Firefly is the new family of creative generative AI models coming to Adobe products, focusing initially on image and text effect generation. Firefly will offer new ways to ideate, create, and communicate while significantly improving creative workflows. Firefly is the natural extension of the technology Adobe has produced over the past 40 years, driven by the belief that people should be empowered to bring their ideas into the world precisely as they imagine them.
Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that can translate ordinary words and other inputs into extraordinary results. While the conversation around this technology has centered on AI image and art generation, generative AI can do much more than generate static images from text prompts. With a few simple words and the right AI generator, anyone can create videos, documents, and digital experiences, as well as rich images and art. AI art generators can also be useful for producing “creative building blocks” like brushes, vectors, and textures that can add to or form the foundation of pieces of content.
AI generators like Firefly can enhance creativity by giving people new ways to imagine, experiment, and bring their ideas to life. Firefly is unique because Adobe intends it to be more than an AI text-to-image generator. As part of Creative Cloud, we plan for Firefly to supplement the creative tools Adobe creators know and love with text-based editing and generation of a variety of media, from still images to video to 3D, as well as “creative building blocks” like brushes, vectors, textures, and more.
For Firefly, the future vision is for creators to be able to use everyday language and other inputs to quickly be able to test out design variations, remove distractions from photos, add elements to an illustration, change the mood of a video, add texture to 3D objects, create digital experiences, and more — then seamlessly customize and edit their content using a combination of Firefly and other Creative Cloud tools.
As a type of generative AI technology, AI art generators work similarly to other types of artificial intelligence, which use a machine learning model and large datasets to be able to produce a specific type of result. With generative AI, anybody can use everyday language and other inputs to produce images, videos, documents, digital experiences, and more. Adobe Firefly will be built into Creative Cloud to give people the tools to both generate results quickly and customize them to fit their unique vision.
With the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), Adobe is setting the industry standard for responsible generative AI. With more than 900 members today, the CAI is leading the conversation around digital content attribution. The CAI offers free, publicly available open source tools and collaborates on a widely adopted technical standard in collaboration with leading technology organizations through the nonprofit Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA).
Firefly will automatically attach a tag in the embedded Content Credentials to make AI-generated art and content easily distinguishable from work created without generative AI.
The current Firefly generative AI model is trained on a dataset of Adobe Stock, along with openly licensed work and public domain content where copyright has expired.
As Firefly evolves, Adobe is exploring ways for creators to be able to train the machine learning model with their own assets so they can generate content that matches their unique style, branding, and design language without the influence of other creators’ content. Adobe will continue to listen to and work with the creative community to address future developments to the Firefly training models.
No. Copies of customer content will not be included in the Firefly models.
No. We do not train on any Creative Cloud subscribers’ personal content. For Adobe Stock contributors, the content is part of the Firefly training dataset, in accordance with Stock Contributor license agreements. The first model did not train on Behance.
We have developed and deployed generative AI at Adobe according with our AI ethics principles of accountability, responsibility, and transparency. Read our blog post to learn more about our approach and commitment to developing generative AI in a way that respects our customers and aligns with our company values.
We are developing a compensation model for Adobe Stock contributors, and we’ll share the details of this model when Firefly exits beta. For more information, see the Adobe Stock FAQ.
As part of Adobe’s effort to address generative AI-related copyright infringement concerns, we are training our initial Firefly model on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content, and public domain content where copyright has expired.
The Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) is a group of creators, technologists, journalists, and activists leading the global effort to address digital misinformation and content authenticity. Launched by Adobe in 2019, the CAI focuses on building transparency around the origins, facts, and creators of digital content. The CAI works together with the supporting standards organization, the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), to bring transparency to digital content through provenance technology.
Sensei GenAI is Adobe's new generative AI service that will be integrated natively in Adobe Experience Cloud to power end-to-end marketing workflows, dramatically improving enterprise productivity and efficiency. Firefly is a separate family of creative generative AI models coming to Adobe products, with an initial focus on image and text effect generation. Learn more about our generative AI efforts.